Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 163,530 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Life Time Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 839,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $8,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 353,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

