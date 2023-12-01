Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,332 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Intapp worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,138.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,795,924 shares of company stock valued at $108,480,676. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

