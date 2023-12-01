Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

