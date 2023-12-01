Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Belden Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

