FLC Capital Advisors Sells 2,550 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.