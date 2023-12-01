Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 7,383 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.