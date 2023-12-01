Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $91.40 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $91,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

