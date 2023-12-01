Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,055 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
