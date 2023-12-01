Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Pure Storage worth $78,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

