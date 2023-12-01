Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 239,700 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 239,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of NetApp worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after buying an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

