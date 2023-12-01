Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $31.64 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Natixis boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $246.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average of $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.