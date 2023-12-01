Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $472.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.39. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

