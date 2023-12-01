Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hilton Worldwide worth $98,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

HLT stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.