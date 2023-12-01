Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 66,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

