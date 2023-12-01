Ossiam Has $986,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ossiam grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 465.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

