80,112 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $250.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average of $264.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.