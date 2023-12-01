Ossiam Sells 9,157 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

