Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,500,000 after buying an additional 111,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

