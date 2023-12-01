Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $679,000 Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.78. 24,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,812. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

