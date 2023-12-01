Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 810.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,926,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BRKR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,427. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

