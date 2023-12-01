Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,543 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.02. 407,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

