Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $832,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 228,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

