Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $910,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 860,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $20,136,000. Ossiam lifted its position in UBS Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 206,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,389,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 612,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

