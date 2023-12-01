Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,886. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

