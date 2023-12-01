Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.86. 942,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,033,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

