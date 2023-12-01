Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 707,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,496. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

