Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

