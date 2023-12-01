Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.