Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

FE stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

