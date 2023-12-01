OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

