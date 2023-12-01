Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,833 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Wix.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $101.50 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

