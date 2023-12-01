Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 120,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,141,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.