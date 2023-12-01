Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

