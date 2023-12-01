Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.37.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

