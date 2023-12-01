Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 9,931 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 629.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

