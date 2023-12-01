Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 699.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 477,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

