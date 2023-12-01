Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 24.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

