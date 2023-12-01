Ossiam Sells 1,041 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

