Natixis Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

BSX opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

