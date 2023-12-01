BlackRock Inc. Has $1.78 Billion Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.49% of Omnicom Group worth $1,783,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

