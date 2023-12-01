Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $18.55 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,554,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 531.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,065,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 1,194.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 184,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $114.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

