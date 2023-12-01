Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PXD stock opened at $231.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

