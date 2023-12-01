Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.46.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

