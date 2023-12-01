Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.