Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,318 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

