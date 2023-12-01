Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $940.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.