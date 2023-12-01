Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

