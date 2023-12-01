Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,205 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.