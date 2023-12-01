Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,804 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HEI opened at $171.08 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $182.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

