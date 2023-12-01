American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

AIG stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

